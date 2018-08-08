Carrie Underwood Reveals She Is Pregnant With Baby No 2. & Announces New Tour!

Carrie Underwood has major plans in store for 2019 and includes a new tour and a new baby!
On Wednesday, the country music superstar announced she will be embarking on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour starting in May 2019. Then, she announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, 38. The couple also has a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, 3.
“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said.
Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. Underwood will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and will be bringing along artists Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Tickets for Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour go on sale August 17th and one of her stops is Indy!
That’s right, Carrie Underwood will be performing LIVE on June 16th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse! See Underwood’s tour dates below:
May 1 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 3 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
May 6 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
May 9 — Phoenix, AZ. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11 — Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Center
May 12 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 18 — Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
May 21 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 24 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 28 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 31 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
June 2 — Winnipeg @ Bell MTS Place
June 9 — Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 — Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre
June 13 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 — Indianapolis, ID @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
June 21 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
September 10 — San Diego @ Valley View Casino Center
September 12 — Los Angeles @ Staples Center
September 14 — Salt Lake City@ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 16 — Denver @ Pepsi Center
September 18 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
September 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 21 — Houston @ Toyota Center
September 22 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
September 24 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
September 25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
September 27 — Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
September 29 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
September 30 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 2 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 5 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center
October 10 — Boston @ TD Garden
October 12 — Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena
October 13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 16 — Cleveland @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 17 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 19 — Atlanta @ Philips Arena
October 20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
October 23 — Memphis @ FedEx Forum
October 24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 26 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 27 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 29 — Chicago @ United Center
October 31 — Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena
