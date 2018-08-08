CLOSE
National
Home > National

Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style To Broadcast TV

Hall exited NBC News after the network canceled her "Today" gig last February.

Leave a comment

Tamron Hall is making a comeback to broadcast TV.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Quits NBC News Amid Flurry Of Controversy

The former NBC News anchor and “Today” host has inked a lucrative deal with ABC to develop a new syndicated show. She will be bringing Oprah vibes as a daytime talk show host, with her broadcast network program ready to possibly launch as early as next year, Variety reported.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney|ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” Hall said in a prepared statement. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it!”

Viewers have missed Hall on their home screens after the journalist exited NBC News last February after 10 years with the network. Her abrupt departure sparked a whitewashing controversy after her “Today” gig was canceled to make way for a new show with controversial news personality Megyn Kelly. NBC lost out as Kelly’s show failed to produce solid ratings after its debut.

Hall, however, kept moving forward. She announced a deal with Weinstein Television last July prior to the public outpouring of sexual harassment charges against now-former co-CEO Harvey Weinstein. She also signed a new deal with Investigation Discovery in January to continue her crime series, “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall.”

ABC expressed that the move to hire Hall was a good one. “We look forward to developing a daily destination showcasing her spirit, boundless enthusiasm and powerful ability to engage with viewers,” William Burton, senior vice president of ABC Daytime, said in a statement.

SEE ALSO:

It’s Okay To Want More From Michael Jordan

Brace Yourself: Man Says Black Woman Living In Neighborhood Would Get Him Killed

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

 

Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style To Broadcast TV was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His…

The former NFL player never holds back.
08.08.18
Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In…

Damn shame.
08.08.18
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close