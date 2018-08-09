Passion Like Fire singer, Tamia is performing at the 2018 Allstate Family Reunion Sky Show on August 31 and we can’t wait to see her again!
Her seventh album drops on September 7 and she’s going on tour this fall. The tour kicks off on September 18 in Cleveland.
Many have said that her 19 year marriage to Grant Hill is “goals!” She says, “it’s all about communication.” One of the most important things to do for a marriage is to understand that you are, “two human beings growing together.”
Click here to get your Family Reunion tickets.
Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch
Celebrity Couples Who Made It Past The 7 Year Itch
1. The Epps'1 of 11
2. The Luke's2 of 11
3. The Freemans3 of 11
4. The Belafonte's4 of 11
5. The Martins5 of 11
6. The Campbells6 of 11
7. The Herberts7 of 11
8. The Smiths8 of 11
9. The Carters9 of 11
10. The Kodjoe's10 of 11
11. The Chestnuts11 of 11
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Tamia Is Excited To Be Part Of The 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion Sky Show was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com