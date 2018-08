Macy Gray has been in the studio working on her 10th studio album RUBY. You can currently pre-order it on iTunes. She recently spoke with our very own Nori Nori about her new singles,”Sugar Daddy” and “White Man”. If you have been wondering what Macy Gray has been up to and if she will be in a movie before the end of the year watch below.

