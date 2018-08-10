CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Governor Larry Hogan On ‘Unite The Right’ Rally This Weekend: “Hate Has No Place In Our Society”

Leave a comment
Photos from a KKK rally in Charlottesville, VA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement ahead of planned white supremacist demonstrations in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In the statement he says “Hate has no place in our society, and these white supremacists and the racism and bigotry they spew are not welcome in our state – today, this weekend, or ever.”

Hogan continues on to say that Maryland is a place people of all backgrounds and beliefs can make a home and that that diversity is celebrated throughout the state.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Governor Larry Hogan On ‘Unite The Right’ Rally This Weekend: “Hate Has No Place In Our Society” was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge…

The latest social media challenge encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.
08.10.18
Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested…

Taking a stand or knee.
08.10.18
Officer Who Said ‘You Don’t Belong In My…

The incident was captured on video.
08.10.18
Can Kanye West Answer If Donald Trump Cares…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmZjaYdS3fA Kanye West made a rare television appearance Thursday on  Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered questions about his wife, Kim…
08.10.18
Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To…

The so-called faith leader continues to defend himself.
08.10.18
Watch: Black Men Stalked And Told They “Don’t…

A harassment video has gone viral.
08.09.18
Video Shows Cop Gunning Down Fleeing Man, But…

Nashville police are defending the white officer who shot and killed a fleeing Black man.
08.09.18
No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A…

The reality star allegedly "secretly" recorded the president.
08.09.18
Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style…

She's back!
08.09.18
Video Shows Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood…

Local activists exposed the cops.
08.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close