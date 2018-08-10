Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement ahead of planned white supremacist demonstrations in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In the statement he says “Hate has no place in our society, and these white supremacists and the racism and bigotry they spew are not welcome in our state – today, this weekend, or ever.”

Hogan continues on to say that Maryland is a place people of all backgrounds and beliefs can make a home and that that diversity is celebrated throughout the state.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Governor Larry Hogan On ‘Unite The Right’ Rally This Weekend: “Hate Has No Place In Our Society” was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: