CLOSE
National
Home > National

Officer Who Said ‘You Don’t Belong In My City’ Is Now Jobless

The incident was captured on video.

Leave a comment

A police officer has gotten the pink slip after telling a group of Black men, “You don’t belong in my city” — and it’s caught on video.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

As we reported yesterday, Officer Mike Moore was on tape telling Black men in England, Arkansas, “You don’t belong in my city.” Well, now he has no city. He has officially been fired. KATV reports he is no longer an officer with the England Police Depart. He had only been with the police department for 10 months.

KATV also reports Moore was fired in May of last year by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, “who cited the negative attitude” of the officer. Lonoke is about 30 minutes away from England. Let’s hope Moore gets a job nowhere else as an officer.

In case you missed it, on July 21, Demarcus Bunch, 27,  and his friends were filming a music video in the neighborhood where he grew up in England, Arkansas, a small city 30 miles outside of Little Rock. Bunch claims England Police Officer Mike Moore, 44, followed them as they drove through town. Bunch, whose uncle happens to also be an England Police officer, flagged the officer down. Bunch told CNN.com, “The reason I walked up [to him] recording is I could kind of feel — I had a gut feeling — that there was going to be a bad vibe from the way he followed us everywhere we went.”

In the video, Bunch says he saw the officer was following them. Moore responded, “Because you don’t belong in my city.” Bunch explained they are from England, Arkansas, and the officer continued, “But you understand, I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here and who doesn’t? We’ve got gang wars going on, we’ve got all kinds of stuff. I come from the big city where this stuff is small, okay? So, that’s cool. Do your thing.”

Bunch repeated, “You said we don’t belong in your city, though?”

Moore clearly didn’t care about his offensive comment and continued, “Can I say something? OK … I have never seen you here before, and I know almost everybody here.”

Bunch told Moore that he had attended England High School and he replied, “Well good for you, my name is Mike Moore, OK. I’m not from here.”

How ironic, Moore is not even from the area and he thinks the men “don’t belong” in “his” city.

Watch the video below:

 

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Officer Who Said ‘You Don’t Belong In My City’ Is Now Jobless was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge…

The latest social media challenge encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.
08.10.18
Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested…

Taking a stand or knee.
08.10.18
Officer Who Said ‘You Don’t Belong In My…

The incident was captured on video.
08.10.18
Can Kanye West Answer If Donald Trump Cares…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmZjaYdS3fA Kanye West made a rare television appearance Thursday on  Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered questions about his wife, Kim…
08.10.18
Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To…

The so-called faith leader continues to defend himself.
08.10.18
Watch: Black Men Stalked And Told They “Don’t…

A harassment video has gone viral.
08.09.18
Video Shows Cop Gunning Down Fleeing Man, But…

Nashville police are defending the white officer who shot and killed a fleeing Black man.
08.09.18
No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A…

The reality star allegedly "secretly" recorded the president.
08.09.18
Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style…

She's back!
08.09.18
Video Shows Police Attempting To ‘Bait’ Black Neighborhood…

Local activists exposed the cops.
08.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close