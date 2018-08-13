CLOSE
10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha Franklin

Opening Night Party - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Source: Rebecca Smeyne / Getty

Aretha Franklin is a true legend for all genres of music, including Hip-Hop.  Her influence in rap is way bigger than anyone could ever imagine. Artists like Kanye West, Mos Def, Big Sean, Nas, and many more all have sampled songs from Aretha Franklin.

Here is a list of 10 songs you may not have known was sampled from an Aretha Franklin song.

Related: Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly "Gravely" Ill And Near Her Death

 

1. Ms. Fat Booty – Mos Def

2. Call Me – Big Sean

3. School Spirit – Kanye West

4. Jazzy Belle – Outkast

5.Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat – Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

6. Let’s Get Away – T.I. & Jazze Pha

7. In My Lifetime (Big Jaz Radio Remix) – Jay Z

8. The Rise and Fall – Nas

9. Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

10. War Pain – Meek Mill & Omelly

2014 New York University Commencement Ceremony

The World's Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin

The World's Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin

