Nostalgia Overload: Listen To Ashanti & Ja Rule’s New Track, “Encore”

The dynamic duo has reunited on a new early 2000s reminiscent track.

Summertime In The LBC

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

If you are super nostalgic over the good old days of the MURDER INC music reign, then you’re in for a treat. Ja Rule and Ashanti have reunited for a new track.

Ja teased the joint project back in June after being inspired by Beyonce and Jay Z’s “Everything Is Love” album.

Ashanti confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight saying,  “Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it’. So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen,” she said.

Now anxious fans can get a first taste of what’s to come.

You can listen to the track below:

 

 

Nostalgia Overload: Listen To Ashanti & Ja Rule’s New Track, “Encore” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

