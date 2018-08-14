Amanda Seales Says Her Show Takes ‘Black Culture To Church’

| 08.14.18
Comedian and actress Amanda Seales stopped by the Red Velvet Cake Studio and just like her game show, she’s Smart, Funny, and Black.

Her live comedy game show called, Smart, Funny and Black is a space for us to be,our black selves,” have a great time and even learn a little about our history. “Calling it a game show at this point feels like I’m not doing it justice,” she said adding, “we basically take black culture to church.”

The game show has been touring for two weeks and all but one of the shows has been completely sold out.

You can catch the show TONIGHT in Dallas at Canton Hall.

