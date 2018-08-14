CLOSE
7-Year-Old Missouri Boy Doused With Nail Polish Remover And Set On Fire By 8-Year-Old Neighbor, Mom Says

(Screenshot from KTRK)

A Kansas City mom is demanding answers after she says her 7-year-old son was attacked by their neighbor’s 8-year-old and set on fire after being doused with nail-polish remover in their apartment complex.

Ashley Lyons said, “I received a call…saying that my son was being rushed to the hospital. They said a child drowned my son in fingernail polish remover and lit him on fire, on purpose,” Reports,  KTRK. 

Her son, Julien was so severely burned that his internal organs were also impacted.

“The burns were so bad that they had to go in immediately and do surgery. They had to scrape his face and all of his skin,” Lyons said.

It is not clear why the other child allegedly doused Julien and set him on fire.

Lyons also claims the apartment complex has the “highest crime rate in Independence,” although police say they have added officers and cameras to prevent crime, reports  KTRK.

According to the station, Julian is doing better than expected, but has a long road to recovery.

“For the rest of his life. Theyre talking anywhere from two to three years just to get his skin to grow back. That’s not including the pigment or the color of his skin,” Lyons said.

Lyon’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills and move into safer housing.

7-Year-Old Missouri Boy Doused With Nail Polish Remover And Set On Fire By 8-Year-Old Neighbor, Mom Says

