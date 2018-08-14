BTS Vogue: Beyoncé Pulls Out Natural Hair Receipts, Blue Ivy Shows Off Many Talents, The Twins Twinnnn

After making history on the cover of this year’s most important Vogue issue, Bey is back with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir for the BTS cover shoot video. Inside, we get an up close and personal look at the queen’s naturally curly hair (Hi, haters!). Meanwhile, Blue taps into her inner videographer, does cartwheels, and loves up on her siblings, who are too adorable.
Press play on the clip up top and revel in all things gloriously Carter.
10 Black Photographers Vogue Should've Called To Shoot A Cover At Least Once
1. Gordon Parks1 of 10
2. Jamel Shabazz2 of 10
3. Carrie Mae Weems3 of 10
4. Andre D. Wagner4 of 10
5. Coreen Simpson5 of 10
6. Moneta Sleet Jr.6 of 10
7. Lorna Simpson7 of 10
8. Eli Reed8 of 10
9. Roy Decarava9 of 10
10. Gerald Cyrus10 of 10
