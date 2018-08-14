CLOSE
BTS Vogue: Beyoncé Pulls Out Natural Hair Receipts, Blue Ivy Shows Off Many Talents, The Twins Twinnnn

More Beyonce, Blue, Rumi and Sir? Yes, please.

After making history on the cover of this year’s most important Vogue issue, Bey is back with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir for the BTS cover shoot video. Inside, we get an up close and personal look at the queen’s naturally curly hair (Hi, haters!). Meanwhile, Blue taps into her inner videographer, does cartwheels, and loves up on her siblings, who are too adorable.

Press play on the clip up top and revel in all things gloriously Carter.

BTS Vogue: Beyoncé Pulls Out Natural Hair Receipts, Blue Ivy Shows Off Many Talents, The Twins Twinnnn was originally published on globalgrind.com

