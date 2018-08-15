TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Philly Camel Prom Mom Indicted For Social Security Fraud

Leave a comment

Saudia Shuler is well-known in Philadelphia for her community efforts. The owner of a North Philly eatery Country Cookin,’ Shuler made national news for the lavish prom sendoff she did for her son, Eden. The sendoff, dubbed Dubai in Philadelphia included a lavish presentation with custom-made outfits for her son and his date, luxury cars and a real camel, rented for the occasion.

Earlier this year, Shuler hosted another prom sendoff for Philly high school students who won an essay contest. This year, the theme was Black Panther based.

But now, Schuler has been indicted on charges that she was claiming Social Security disability benefits while owning and operating a business. The indictment accuses Shuler of getting $37,000 in benefits by saying she was unable to work. Shuler has said that she was gravely ill and had a stroke.

“The defendant applied for benefits from the Social Security Administration, claiming she was disabled and unable to work. After Social Security approved benefits, the defendant continued working, including the operation of her own restaurant,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in an email to CBS News. “This work and income was never reported to Social Security, in violation of program rules.”

Last Christmas, Shuler said that she gave out 140 bikes and 50 scooters to neighborhood children. Her prom price tag was $25,000 and Shuler also told Philly.com that she paid full tuition for her son’s education at Delaware State University in full, in cash.

Shuler responded to the charges via Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmeFpIKAIjT/?taken-by=countrycookin1

PHOTO: You Tube Screenshot

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

Philly Camel Prom Mom Indicted For Social Security Fraud was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
This County Has Never Had An Integrated School…

Stopping segregation.
08.15.18
Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced…

The customer has spoken out after his Faceboook Live of the incident went viral.
08.14.18
12 items
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She…

The singer is reportedly gravely ill.
08.13.18
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…

It was over before it started. A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in…
08.13.18
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…

A California jury awarded $289 million to a man who developed terminal cancer from using Roundup weed killer.
08.13.18
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…

Years after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Clint Smith received an honorary diploma from his New Orleans-based high school.
08.13.18
30 items
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary…

When it comes to white supremacy, how far have we come in a year?
08.11.18
Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s Mother, Announces Bid For…

This "Mother of the Movement" will ensure that Black lives matter in her St. Louis suburb.
08.13.18
Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using…

In her new memoir "Unhinged," the former reality star is spilling of the president's tea. But is she telling the…
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close