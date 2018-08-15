CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Awkward Game Show Clips: This Question About The Obamas Would’ve Never Stumped A Black Man

Did you catch this moment on ABC?

Leave a comment

We can’t imagine that going on a game show and sitting under those bright lights while trying to win a substantial amount of money is easy—but this guy really, really screwed it up. Evan Kaufman was opposite Tim Meadows on 100,000 Pyramid and he needed to help the actor guess people whose last name is Obama. Now, of course there is an entire family of Obamas—Barack, Michelle, Maliah, Sasha—but for some reason the clue Evan gave Tim wasn’t any of the four. He instead blurted out “Bin Laden.” Wait a minute, what you talkin’ ’bout Evan? Did you just confuse Obama with Osama—how? Did you somehow read “people whose first name is Osama?”

Even Chrissy Teigen was brought to tears.

Of course, moments like these don’t just die down in the digital age—people have been reposting and retweeting the clip to the point that it’s been viewed over two million times. But, in what he says is the most embarrassing moment of his life, Evan decided to come forward and explain. After reading what he had to say, we’re bothered but can eventually forgive…Possibly. Check out what he had to say below, as he seems pretty genuine.

First off, he says Tim Meadows is one of his heroes.

Next, he admits he was warned about misreading the question.

He loses round one, but still has some fun.

He somehow ends up making it to the final round and seems to be overthinking due to the producers’ note about reading carefully LOL.

Apparently, he may have even voted for Obama?

This is where it all started to go left.

His brain allegedly went to Osama because it sounds like Obama. Also Osama was killed by the Obama administration.

What do you think?

He admits that he obviously some “inherent racism” in his brain. Obviously.

Evan also wants people to know he eventually corrected himself.

This, we can all agree on.

Check out some funny 100,000 Pyramid clips on the flip.

Awkward Game Show Clips: This Question About The Obamas Would’ve Never Stumped A Black Man was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…

Take a look at some of the top shots from Aretha Franklin's various photo shoots over the years.
08.15.18
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…

From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is…
08.15.18
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right…
08.15.18
9 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas

From Chaka to Whitney, Aretha with the divas.
08.14.18
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close