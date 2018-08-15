Awkward Game Show Clips: This Question About The Obamas Would’ve Never Stumped A Black Man

choking on my own tongue. pic.twitter.com/9VtRysTXEL — bobby (@bobby) August 13, 2018

We can’t imagine that going on a game show and sitting under those bright lights while trying to win a substantial amount of money is easy—but this guy really, really screwed it up. Evan Kaufman was opposite Tim Meadows on 100,000 Pyramid and he needed to help the actor guess people whose last name is Obama. Now, of course there is an entire family of Obamas—Barack, Michelle, Maliah, Sasha—but for some reason the clue Evan gave Tim wasn’t any of the four. He instead blurted out “Bin Laden.” Wait a minute, what you talkin’ ’bout Evan? Did you just confuse Obama with Osama—how? Did you somehow read “people whose first name is Osama?”

Even Chrissy Teigen was brought to tears.

I’m crying — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2018

Of course, moments like these don’t just die down in the digital age—people have been reposting and retweeting the clip to the point that it’s been viewed over two million times. But, in what he says is the most embarrassing moment of his life, Evan decided to come forward and explain. After reading what he had to say, we’re bothered but can eventually forgive…Possibly. Check out what he had to say below, as he seems pretty genuine.

First off, he says Tim Meadows is one of his heroes.

I was on $100,000 Pyramid. I’m playing with Tim Meadows, one of my heroes from SNL. My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing. (2/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Next, he admits he was warned about misreading the question.

The producers of the show tell us beforehand, if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. “People misread them!” They say. They have no idea. (3/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

He loses round one, but still has some fun.

I lose my first round. I think, oh well… no Pyramid for me. Then Meadows and I go on a run in the second round. We’re having fun, he’s cracking jokes! This is great. (4/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

He somehow ends up making it to the final round and seems to be overthinking due to the producers’ note about reading carefully LOL.

I make it to the final round. I remember what the producers said. I try and focus. READ THE QUESTIONS CAREFULLY. (5/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Apparently, he may have even voted for Obama?

The first square flips. I breathe. I read “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele) (6/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

This is where it all started to go left.

“Who else is a famous Obama?” My brain is racing. I need to list multiple people. I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, “Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!” (7/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

His brain allegedly went to Osama because it sounds like Obama. Also Osama was killed by the Obama administration.

Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama! (8/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

What do you think?

And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me. The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right. (9/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

He admits that he obviously some “inherent racism” in his brain. Obviously.

But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster. (10/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Evan also wants people to know he eventually corrected himself.

What you don’t see in this clip is me, shocked, correcting myself and saying Barack. Tim gets the answer. We get stumped on Margarita a few questions later. Turns out Margarita is Tim Meadow’s Grandmother’s name. (11/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

This, we can all agree on.

I leave with $8500… and the story of the worst pyramid guess of all-time. (13/13 Fin) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Check out some funny 100,000 Pyramid clips on the flip.

