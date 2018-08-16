Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas [PHOTOS]

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced that Nick Jonas had proposed to Priyanka Chopra and for the first time we are getting a look at her engagement ring.

Chopra showed off the beautiful diamond for the first time in a photo with her friend and actress Raveena Tandon on Instagram, which was posted on Tuesday. See the picture below:

Jonas and Chopra only dated for about two months before he reportedly popped the question in London on Chopra’s 36th birthday.

Since the reports surfaced about their engagement, neither of them have officially confirmed the engagement but some people think the rock on her finger is all the confirmation that we need.

