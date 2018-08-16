CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Source: LK/WENN / WENN

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced that Nick Jonas had proposed to Priyanka Chopra and for the first time we are getting a look at her engagement ring.

Chopra showed off the beautiful diamond for the first time in a photo with her friend and actress Raveena Tandon on Instagram, which was posted on Tuesday. See the picture below:

Jonas and Chopra only dated for about two months before he reportedly popped the question in London on Chopra’s 36th birthday.

Since the reports surfaced about their engagement, neither of them have officially confirmed the engagement but some people think the rock on her finger is all the confirmation that we need.

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…

Take a look at some of the top shots from Aretha Franklin's various photo shoots over the years.
08.15.18
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…

From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is…
08.15.18
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right…
08.15.18
9 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas

From Chaka to Whitney, Aretha with the divas.
08.14.18
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close