Emma From ‘FRIENDS’ Grew Up To Be Beautiful! [PHOTOS]

Friends (NBC) season 7

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Do you remember Emma Geller-Green, the daughter of beloved characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green on the hit tv series, Friends?

If you do remember, you may not know that Emma was actually played by a set of identical twin sisters named Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon.

Guess what? They are now 16 years old and beautiful as ever. See their photos below:

According to the Sunday Times Style, the twins were recently casted in Jordan Peele’s upcoming film, which is set to be released in March of 2019.

