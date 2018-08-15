Emma From ‘FRIENDS’ Grew Up To Be Beautiful! [PHOTOS]

Do you remember Emma Geller-Green, the daughter of beloved characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green on the hit tv series, Friends?

Baby Emma from Friends is all grown up and back on our screens https://t.co/CxkVa6tH2b pic.twitter.com/k12rsgKUu9 — MummyPagesUK (@MummyPagesUK) August 11, 2018

If you do remember, you may not know that Emma was actually played by a set of identical twin sisters named Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon.

Guess what? They are now 16 years old and beautiful as ever. See their photos below:

The twins who played baby Emma in Friends are all grown up, and they’ve just been cast in @JordanPeele's upcoming film. Cali and Noelle Sheldon, now 16, will star in the director’s latest thriller, US, slated for release in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8SK1ed9K1d — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) August 6, 2018

Baby Emma from Friends was played by identical twins This is how they look like now pic.twitter.com/6myHXWRmIl — Mourinho FC (@TarekTamo) August 13, 2018

According to the Sunday Times Style, the twins were recently casted in Jordan Peele’s upcoming film, which is set to be released in March of 2019.

