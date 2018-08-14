CLOSE
Stevie Wonder Visited Aretha Franklin In Detroit Before Her Death

38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

It was reported that Aretha Franklin, who’d been in hospice care surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, died today. One of the friends to visit was Stevie Wonder who produced several of the songs on her latest album, according to clickondetroit.com.

Franklin, who passed away at age 76, had canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. “The Queen of Soul” announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

