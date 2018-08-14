It was reported that Aretha Franklin, who’d been in hospice care surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, died today. One of the friends to visit was Stevie Wonder who produced several of the songs on her latest album, according to clickondetroit.com.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Franklin, who passed away at age 76, had canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. “The Queen of Soul” announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

SEE ALSO: Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

SEE ALSO: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Mourns Death Of Aretha Franklin With Open Letter

Stevie Wonder Visited Aretha Franklin In Detroit Before Her Death was originally published on Kissdetroit.com