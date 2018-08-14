According to reports Beyoncé dedicated Monday night’s Detroit concert to the ailing Aretha Franklin, drawing a massive roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown crowd.
USAToday: says: The moment came early in Beyoncé’s show with Jay-Z at Ford Field, packed with 40,000-plus.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
“We love you,” Beyonce said of Franklin, adding a thank-you for “the beautiful music.”
DJ Khaled, spinning tunes ahead of the power couple’s set, had drawn his own stadium-sized cheers when he dropped into Franklin’s “Respect.”
Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul's Early Career
Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The Queen Of Soul's Early Career
1. Denise Nicholas And Aretha Franklin On 'Room 222'Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Aretha Franklin, circa 1960sSource:WENN 2 of 12
3. Aretha Franklin At The 50th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Muhammad Ali And Aretha Franklin On Muhammad Ali Variety SpecialSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Aretha Franklin Singing On Muhammad Ali Variety SpecialSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Aretha Franklin, circa 1970sSource:WENN 6 of 12
7. Aretha Franklin Singing With Tom Jones On 'This Is Tom Jones'Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square GardenSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Aretha Franklin sur scèneSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Aretha Franklin, circa 1967Source:WENN 12 of 12
Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin was originally published on Kissdetroit.com