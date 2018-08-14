Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin

08.14.18
'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

According to reports Beyoncé dedicated Monday night’s Detroit concert to the ailing Aretha Franklin, drawing a massive roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown crowd.

USAToday: says: The moment came early in Beyoncé’s show with Jay-Z at Ford Field, packed with 40,000-plus.

“We love you,” Beyonce said of Franklin, adding a thank-you for “the beautiful music.”

DJ Khaled, spinning tunes ahead of the power couple’s set, had drawn his own stadium-sized cheers when he dropped into Franklin’s “Respect.”

Aretha Franklin blossomed into arguably the greatest singer of all time, but the fame and acclaim wasn't achieved overnight. The Queen of Soul flexed her enviable vocal chords from a young age, which took her from singing in the church to ultimately signing a major record contract and releasing her debut album at the age of 18. Scroll through the below photos showing scenes from early on in her career on her way to fully earning her iconic nickname.

Beyoncé Dedicates Detroit OTR II Concert To Ailing Aretha Franklin was originally published on Kissdetroit.com

