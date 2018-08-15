CLOSE
Charm City
Former Baltimore City Police Officer Charged With Assault

Former Baltimore City police officer Arthur Williams has now been indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges after a video surfaced on social media that showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face. The grand jury has charged Williams with misconduct in office, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He has turned himself in.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said “it is important that the community knows there is one standard of justice, no matter your sex, race, religion, or occupation. Police officers are sworn to protect and serve and when that oath is taken for granted and an abuse of that power is evident, we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This is an integral part to rebuilding trust in our criminal justice system.”

Williams exchanged sharp words with a man who has been identified as 26-year-old DaShawn McGrier. Then Williams suddenly starts striking him – hitting him more than a dozen times, often in the face. McGrier doesn’t appear to fight back. After the video went viral, the officer was put on suspension and later resigned his position.

