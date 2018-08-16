Clive Davis, Diana Ross & More React to Aretha Franklin’s Death

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday morning.
As expected, many celebs and notables like Diana Ross, Al Sharpton and more have taken to social media to share their condolences and stories to Franklin who had profound impact on not only the music industry, but culture as well.
See the various celebs reactions below:
Our legends are passing away. Aretha Franklin was bold and brilliant her entire career. She wasn’t held up as an activist, but she was. She not only supported the Civil Rights Movement, but the Black Panthers and other activists throughout the generations. Deeper than that, she made music that was rooted in a healthy self-esteem for herself and for Black folk in general. She will be so missed!
Saddened this morning to hear about the passing of The Queen of Soul, the incomparable Aretha Franklin. An eternal legend whose voice has touched millions of people around the 🌍 all while inspiring so many generations of musicians and artist!!!! I am forever grateful for your teaching and mentoring. May you rest in heaven. #arethafranklin #Detroit 🙏🏽
