A woman was taken to the hospital after a verbal altercation on a Metrobus in Washington, D.C. turned violent.
Emergency crews were called to a bus stop Northeast D.C. during the Tuesday evening rush hour as a fight moved from the bus onto the street, reports Fox 5.
Cellphone video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and has been viewed tens of thousands of times. The video begins in the middle of the altercation between two riders, with one woman calling others the n-word while exiting the bus. However, the video clip cuts off after that.
The next video shows the woman laying on the sidewalk with her face covered in blood as the bus drives away. People on the bus can be heard yelling back at her.
Police said two suspects were stopped nearby and identified, but no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing, according to Fox 5.
See the video below:
Woman Calls Bus Riders The N-Word And Ends Up In The Hospital [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com