CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Woman Calls Bus Riders The N-Word And Ends Up In The Hospital [Video]

Leave a comment

(Screenshot Fox 5 D.C.)

A woman was taken to the hospital after a verbal altercation on a Metrobus in Washington, D.C. turned violent.

Emergency crews were called to a bus stop Northeast D.C. during the Tuesday evening rush hour as a fight moved from the bus onto the street, reports Fox 5.

Cellphone video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and has been viewed tens of thousands of times. The video begins in the middle of the altercation between two riders, with one woman calling others the n-word while exiting the bus. However, the video clip cuts off after that.

The next video shows the woman laying on the sidewalk with her face covered in blood as the bus drives away. People on the bus can be heard yelling back at her.

Police said two suspects were stopped nearby and identified, but no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing, according to Fox 5.

See the video below:

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Woman Calls Bus Riders The N-Word And Ends Up In The Hospital [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…

Take a look at some of the top shots from Aretha Franklin's various photo shoots over the years.
08.15.18
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…

From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is…
08.15.18
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right…
08.15.18
9 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas

From Chaka to Whitney, Aretha with the divas.
08.14.18
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close