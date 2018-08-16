CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

SZA Is Designing A Clothing Line For Charity

Leave a comment

Bean.

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

 

Singer-songwriter, SZA is on a mission to save the planet one sweatshirt and t-shirt at a time! She recently announced her new CTRL Fishing Co clothing line on Instagram.

She gave her followers a preview a few pieces and asked. ““Y’ALL READY TO SAVE DA OCEANS or nah.” The line is focused on sustainability and features slogans like ““Puck Flastic” and “Sustainability Gang.”  When asked, SZA confirmed that 100% of its profits will go toward the cause according to Page Six.

Who tryn save da ocean 👀 @ctrlfishingco

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

 

Celebrity Clothing Lines

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Clothing Lines

Continue reading Celebrity Clothing Lines

Celebrity Clothing Lines

See which one of your favorite celebrities are clothes. Who has the better style?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

SZA Is Designing A Clothing Line For Charity was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…

The company claims their email system was hacked by a former disgruntled employee.
08.16.18
18 items
Strike A Pose! 17 Of The Most Iconic…

Slay sistas! Slay!
08.16.18
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…

Take a look at some of the top shots from Aretha Franklin's various photo shoots over the years.
08.15.18
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…

From her seminal performance before a Detroit Lions NFL game to having a city street named for her, Aretha is…
08.15.18
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…

Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right…
08.15.18
9 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas

From Chaka to Whitney, Aretha with the divas.
08.14.18
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close