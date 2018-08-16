SZA Is Designing A Clothing Line For Charity

Bean. A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT

Singer-songwriter, SZA is on a mission to save the planet one sweatshirt and t-shirt at a time! She recently announced her new CTRL Fishing Co clothing line on Instagram.

She gave her followers a preview a few pieces and asked. ““Y’ALL READY TO SAVE DA OCEANS or nah.” The line is focused on sustainability and features slogans like ““Puck Flastic” and “Sustainability Gang.” When asked, SZA confirmed that 100% of its profits will go toward the cause according to Page Six.

Who tryn save da ocean 👀 @ctrlfishingco A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

