Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin On ‘Fallon’ [WATCH]

With her Sweetenera album officially in stores, Ariana Grande hit her favorite late night spot, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to not only play a few games and promote her new album but bring the house down with a rendition of Aretha Franklin‘s “Natural Woman.”

Grande paid tribute to Franklin earlier in the day on Twitter, posting a photo of the two in embrace. She was only set to do a comedy bit on Fallon but with Questlove’s encouragement, she got on the performance stage backed by the Roots and belted out the classic tune. After she finished, the crowd rose to a standing ovation and Grande left the stage in tears.

Franklin passed away on Thursday morning. She was 76.

