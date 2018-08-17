Baltimore City is getting international attention for being “coolest city on the east coast.” by The Evening Standard.“The city’s impressive rise in young entrepreneurs has unleashed a whole new set of attractions – from its budding art and culture scene to its award-winning culinary, quirky neighborhoods and fascinating history – not to mention the infectious crab craze, and electric nightlife,” according to the magazine.

Source: CBS Local

Baltimore City Named ‘Coolest City On The East Coast’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

