Baltimore City Named ‘Coolest City On The East Coast’

Baltimore City is getting international attention for being “coolest city on the east coast.” by The Evening Standard.“The city’s impressive rise in young entrepreneurs has unleashed a whole new set of attractions – from its budding art and culture scene to its award-winning culinary, quirky neighborhoods and fascinating history – not to mention the infectious crab craze, and electric nightlife,” according to the magazine.
Source: CBS Local
