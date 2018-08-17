White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me Like A F**king Black Person!’

When white privilege is not in full effect, some Caucasians have a breakdown. This was the case for a 59-year-old doctor at a Florida airport on Thursday.

See Also: Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The Queen Of Soul

Jeffrey Epstein, a doctor from Lakeland, Florida, was “frothing at the mouth while yelling obscenities” in a ticket line at the Orlando International Airport, according to the Orlando Sentinel. He was removed from the line and told he could not fly before throwing a loud temper tantrum and refusing to leave the airport.

Police attempted to arrested him but he refused and was thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed. When he hit the ground, the doctor yelled, “You’re treating me like a f**king Black person!”

Watch below:

“You’re treating me like a f*cking black persooooooooon”! 😩 pic.twitter.com/Uyha5n75jz — Blédakiss (@ChefRoble) August 17, 2018

Here’s a hint: If he was really treated like a “Black person,” he would have been fatally shot the millisecond he resisted arrested, which he most certainly did. Lucky for him, his white privilege saved his day, and life.

Epstein was charged with battery, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct before being released on bond.

“I’m a provocative guy, and I do it on purpose,” Epstein told My9NJ.com. “You know why? Because people don’t say stuff. If you say it, people will debate it and talk about it. Maybe we’ll get a solution.”

He continued: “I figured a white guy getting arrested at an airport might get some attention to these Black people who I think are legitimately concerned. If I was a Black person, I’d be terrified.”

Police said they found cannabis on him, but Epstein claimed he was “not under the influence of any drugs when the incident happened.”

Again, if he was really being treated like a Black person, he would be locked up for longer than he needs to be and forced to take a plea deal that could ruin the rest of his life. He might also have a “terrorist ” charge slapped on his record because the incident was at an airport. But we doubt this will happen, as Dr. Epstein’s white privilege has already kicked in, which means he will more than likely be cleared of all charges.

SEE ALSO:

More Than Music: Aretha ‘Natural Woman’ Franklin Was A Civil Rights Hero, Too

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me Like A F**king Black Person!’ was originally published on newsone.com