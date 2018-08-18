CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Girl

Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Source: JOSEPH EID / Getty

Baltimore Police arrest 29-year-old Keon Gray in the shooting of 7-year old Taylor Hayes.

Detectives were searching for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, who they believe fired the shot that stuck Hayes as she sat in a car.

