Police in Baltimore say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 7 year-old Taylor Hayes.
Keon Gray, 29, of Baltimore has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and various other charges in the case of the murder of Hayes.
Baltimore police said Gray was in Anne Arundel County when he was arrested.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Former U.N. Secy. General Kofi Annan Dead At 80
- Spirit Airlines Passenger Convicted After Undressing & Fondling Woman While She Was Asleep
- Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting Trump, Analyst Says
- Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes And Funeral Arrangements
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com