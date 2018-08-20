CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes

Leave a comment
Three Killed, Multiple Wounded In Shooting In Detroit

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Police in Baltimore say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 7 year-old Taylor Hayes.

Keon Gray, 29, of Baltimore has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and various other charges in the case of the murder of Hayes.

Baltimore police said Gray was in Anne Arundel County when he was arrested.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
Pastor Darrell Scott Tried To Come For Angela…

Another fail from the so-called pastor.
08.18.18
Hospital Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Agreeing With Patient…

A racial discrimination complaint was raised.
08.17.18
Clinic Denies Wrongdoing After Black Woman Told Name…

The blame game.
08.16.18
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…

The definitive timeline of the Queen of Soul.
08.16.18
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

Trump's Twitter fingers are going to be on fire.
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close