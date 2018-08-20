Maryland Sexual Abuse Being Investigated At Private School In 1970s

A private school in Maryland has launched an investigation into allegations that a culture of sexual abuse existed in the 1970s with administrators’ knowledge.
Washington Post reports that two Baltimore lawyers are leading the investigation into allegations at the Key School in Annapolis, Maryland. The school teaches prekindergarten through 12th grade.
Source: Fox Baltimore
