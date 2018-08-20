I guess we should be happy that we are number 10!

A recent study conducted by Terminix has determined the top cities with the greatest mosquito problem. They can transmit serious diseases, including West Nile and malaria, and were named the world’s deadliest animal by the World Health Organization.

Dallas tops the list, with Washington DC and New York City finding themselves in the top 3.

1. Dallas-Fort Worth

2. New York City

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Memphis, Tenn.

9. Chicago

10. Baltimore

Be careful!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Ranked Number 10 For Mosquitos Problems was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: