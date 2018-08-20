CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Ranked Number 10 For Mosquitos Problems

Mosquito

Source: Tahreer Photography / Getty

I guess we should be happy that we are number 10!

A recent study conducted by Terminix has determined the top cities with the greatest mosquito problem. They can transmit serious diseases, including West Nile and malaria, and were named the world’s deadliest animal by the World Health Organization.

Dallas tops the list, with Washington DC and New York City finding themselves in the top 3.

1. Dallas-Fort Worth

2. New York City

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Memphis, Tenn.

9. Chicago

10. Baltimore

Be careful!

Baltimore Ranked Number 10 For Mosquitos Problems was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

