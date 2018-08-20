CLOSE
National
Home > National

Baltimore Has Officially Canceled Ben Carson

Baltimore is a city that once adored the doctor who made history.

Leave a comment

Although Ben Carson is originally from Detroit, he made history in Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore is where Carson served as the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery from 1984 to 2013. The neurosurgeon performed many groundbreaking surgeries, including a successful separation of conjoined twins.

In 2008, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and before he started worshiping Trump, he was considered an important figure in Black History. Now, the city where he made history has disowned Carson.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

The Associated Press spoke to several faith and community leaders, all expressing their disappointment with the deplorable Carson. There was even a portrait of him inside Archbishop Borders School in Baltimore that has been removed.  Principal Alicia Freeman, said, “I took it down. He was starting to become offensive.”

Bishop Frank Reid, a former pastor at Bethel AME Church in Baltimore who met Carson when they both attended Yale, explained, “This young African American who grew up in poverty and could have been put in jail or suspended from school made something great of himself. It was the American Dream. We believed he could walk on water.” Reid added, “Trump virus is weakening Ben Carson’s image. … He is no longer the hero he once was.”

Emmanuel Williams, 33, who grew up in Northwest Baltimore said, “He was taught during Black History Month and everyone was so proud because it was happening here in Baltimore. It was mythic. Sometimes I think the country looks down on us.” He continued, “So to have such a brilliant person who’s making history and making these great medical advancements in Baltimore? He was our crown jewel, and he was here. People feel betrayed. He can’t come back from this.”

You can say that again. Ben Carson has actively worked to dismantle fair housing. He has proposed rent increases on people in public housing that would only increase poverty. He wants to take “discrimination” out of the Housing and Urban Development’s mission statement. In addition, he is trying to create even more segregated housing, which Obama fought to end.

Not only is Carson a disappointment to Baltimore, he is a disappointment to the country.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Baltimore Has Officially Canceled Ben Carson was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close