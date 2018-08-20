CLOSE
National
Home > National

Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts Far Too Many Black Families

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.

Leave a comment

President Barack Obama’s summer reading list includes a book about a Black couple impacted by a wrongful conviction—a reality for a disproportionate number of African-American families.

See Also: Good Vibes: Obama Reveals Favorite Songs And Books Of 2017

The former president unveiled his list of five books on Sunday, and it is a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles that include An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.

“One of my favorite parts of summer is deciding what to read when things slow down just a bit, whether it’s on a vacation with family or just a quiet afternoon,” Obama posted on Facebook. “This summer I’ve been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth.

In the novel, newlywed couple Celestial and Roy are beginning their life together with great optimism about the future. Things become unhinged when Roy is arrested and sentenced to 12 years in prison. The couple struggles to hold on to their union while Roy languishes behind bars. Jones, a Spelman College graduate, has received praise for her moving novel.

Jones touched on an issue that has disproportionately torn apart Black families. African Americans convicted of murder or sexual assault are more likely than their white counterparts to be found innocent later, the National Registry of Exonerations reported in 2017 in an analysis of almost 2,000 exonerations.

Black defendants accounted for 40 percent of murder convictions over the nearly three decades covered in the study—and also represented 50 percent of those wrongfully convicted.

Obama’s four other favorites are Tara Westover’s Educated, Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, the classic A House for Mr Biswas written by Nobel Prize winner V.S. Naipaul and Factfulness by Hans Rosling.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s What Happened To A White American Who Went On A Racist Rant In Africa

Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To Perform At His Inauguration And Her Reported Reaction Was Priceless

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

13 photos Launch gallery

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Continue reading The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 and the world is honoring her iconic legacy. From Harlem to Hollywood, from Celine Dion to Patti LaBelle, people are remembering Franklin's monumental impact on culture. Check out some of the most touching tributes below.

Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts Far Too Many Black Families was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close