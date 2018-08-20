Raheem DeVaughn On Aretha Franklin: ‘There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul”

| 08.20.18
“There Will Never Be Another Queen of Soul,” Raheem DeVaughn said of Aretha Franklin during an exclusive WTLC Meet & Greet on Monday afternoon.

Franklin died August 16th after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Since then, the Detroit singer has been honored with a number of tributes, both musical and written, from luminaries like Barack Obama, Anita Baker and now Raheem DeVaughn.

Plus, he also shared a special story about performing at her birthday party a few years back! See the video clip above!

