CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Is No Longer The Biggest Selling Album In America

'Thriller' is now second to The Eagles' Greatest Hits disc

Leave a comment

If you already own a copy of Michael Jackson‘s Thriller and are a die hard MJ fan, it may be time to buy another copy to help the King of Pop maintain ownership of one particular record.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, The Eagles now hold the distinction of having the biggest-selling album in the U.S. as their Their Greatest Hits 1971 – 1975 album is now 38x platinum. What that means is the album has sold or been streamed the equivalent of 38 million copies. It pushes Thriller, which had been the biggest selling album ever in the U.S. to second place with 33 million copies sold and the distinction of being 33x platinum.

RELATED: “Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Shoes Going Up For Auction

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Don Henley said in a statement.

The last time the RIAA tallied sales for The Eagles’ greatest hits disc was in 2006, when it had only sold 29 million copies. The move has led plenty of people to write that Hotel California has managed to moonwalk past the King of Pop.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Is No Longer The Biggest Selling Album In America was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close