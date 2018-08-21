CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Protesters Gather In Baltimore City Neighborhood To Improve Community Relations

Leave a comment
Baltimore

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Monday night Dashawn McGrier’s family attended a rally at which organizers laid out several changes they would like to see city officials make. The organizers’ demands include a Baltimore police plan to improve community relations, and they want the Police Department to explain what racial equity and de-escalation training officers receive.

Activists said the resignation of former Baltimore City police officer Arthur Williams who is criminally charged for allegedly beating Dashawn McGrier is not enough and that changes to the criminal justice system need to be made to prevent future police brutality.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: ABC 2 News

 

Protesters Gather In Baltimore City Neighborhood To Improve Community Relations was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close