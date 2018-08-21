CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School

Leave a comment
Michael Jackson Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Source: Michal Czerwonka / Getty

Members of the University of Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.

In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number through the 2020 season, which would have been the final year of McNair’s college eligibility.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
These Powerful Black Women Won’t Let Trump Stop…

The clap back is real.
08.18.18
White Man Arrested At Airport: ‘You’re Treating Me…

Watch the insanity.
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close