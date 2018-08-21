Members of the University of Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.
In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number through the 2020 season, which would have been the final year of McNair’s college eligibility.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- The Magic Cookout Crashers Are Ready To Invade Your Yard On Labor Day!
- Protesters Gather In Baltimore City Neighborhood To Improve Community Relations
- University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School
- Little Known Black History Fact: Adrienne Bennett
Source: Fox Baltimore
University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com