Members of the University of Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.

In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number through the 2020 season, which would have been the final year of McNair’s college eligibility.

Source: Fox Baltimore

University Of Maryland Football Player Jordan McNair To Be Honored By School

