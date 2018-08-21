A video floating around Instagram is prompting outrage after a student in Gretna, Louisiana was sent home from school because of her hairstyle.
The student has a simple, pulled back and age-appropriate braided hairstyle, but was sent home because the school deemed her style “un-natural.”
School administrators said it’s school policy for students to have only “natural” hair, and that the student and her parents knew the policy before the start of school, which was last week, reports WGNO.
This was reportedly the second time the child was sent home since school started last week. After telling the student and her mother that her hair wasn’t in compliance prior to the start of school last week, school administrators told WGNO the mother “agreed to change her child’s hair in order to comply with the policy.”
According to WGNO, Superintendent RaeNell Billiot Houston said, “She made an appointment with a hair stylist to do so. The child had her hair re-done on Friday of last week and reported to school today,” adding, “The new hair style was still not in compliance with the new hairstyle policy. At that point the parent made the decision to remove her child from the school.”
Louisiana Student Sent Home After Her Braids Are Deemed An ‘Un-Natural Hair Style’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com