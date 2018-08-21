CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

TLC’s Chilli Encourages Women Of Color To Be Open-Minded About Dating And Consider Men Outside Their Race

Leave a comment
Everyone knows TLC’s Chilli doesn’t date just anybody. Her high expectations and standards were displayed on her reality show, What Chilli Wants. 
Well Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda  Thomas, is still looking for Mr. Right. In a recent interview with Essence, she made it clear that she’s not lowering her standards because she knows what she’s bringing to the table.
Thomas also let it be known that when it comes to finding a man, she’s not just limiting herself to dating black men and she encourages other women of color to search for love outside their race.
“I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love,” Chilli said. “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open.”
“You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is,” she said.

Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups

10 photos Launch gallery

Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups

Continue reading Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups

Girl Power: R&B Girl Groups

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

TLC’s Chilli Encourages Women Of Color To Be Open-Minded About Dating And Consider Men Outside Their Race was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
32 items
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty…

Social media has no chill.
08.21.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close