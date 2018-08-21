CLOSE
National
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges

Michael Cohen Court Hearing in New York City

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources. Cohen reportedly has a plea deal in place and has already surrendered to the FBI.

A source tells CNN Cohen was not expected to cooperate with the government. pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would avoid a trial.

Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

Source: CNN

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges was originally published on woldcnews.com

