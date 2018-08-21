Ex-New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Retires From NFL, Will Join ESPN as Analyst [Video]

TJMS: If You Missed It
Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has done his last cha-cha in the opponent’s end zone, as the 31-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday adding that he will be joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

“As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” Cruz said in a video on ESPN’s Uninterrupted. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

