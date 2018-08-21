Ex-New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Retires From NFL, Will Join ESPN as Analyst [Video]

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has done his last cha-cha in the opponent’s end zone, as the 31-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday adding that he will be joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

“As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” Cruz said in a video on ESPN’s Uninterrupted. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

Celebrity NFL Fans 25 photos Launch gallery Celebrity NFL Fans 1. 1. Dwyane Wade also is a Chicago Bears fan, pictured here with the Chicago Bliss. 1 of 25 2. 2. T.I. loves the Atlanta Falcons (Photo: AP) 2 of 25 3. 3. Drake's favorite team is also the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: AP) 3 of 25 4. 4. Kenan Thompson also is a fan of the Falcons (Photo: PR Photos) 4 of 25 5. 5. Brian McKnight is a Buffalo Bills fan. (Photo: PR Photos) 5 of 25 6. 6. President Barack Obama cheers for the Chicago Bears. (Official White House Photo 6 of 25 7. 7. Condoleezza Rice is a Cleveland Browns fan. (Photo: AP) 7 of 25 8. 8. Jamie Foxx loves the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo: PR Photos) 8 of 25 9. 9. LeBron James also is a Dallas Cowboy fan. (Photo: AP) 9 of 25 10. 10. Don King is a Detroit Lions fan. (Photo: AP) 10 of 25 11. 11. Jennifer Lopez loves the Miami Dolphins (Photo: AP) 11 of 25 12. 12. Darius Rucker also is a Miami Dolphins fan. (Photo: AP) 12 of 25 13. 13. Minnesota Vikings is the team Lil Wayne loves.(Photo: AP) 13 of 25 14. 14. Aaron Neville supports his home team the New Orleans Saints (Photo: AP) 14 of 25 15. 15. Denzel Washington is a fan of the New York Jets.(Photo: AP) 15 of 25 16. 16. Jay Z will is also a fan of the New York Jets.(Photo: AP) 16 of 25 17. 17. Ice Cube loves him some Oakland Raiders (Photo: AP) 17 of 25 18. 18. Tiger Woods also is an Oakland Raiders fan.(Photo: AP) 18 of 25 19. 19. It's the Philadelphia Eagles for Will Smith. (Photo: AP) 19 of 25 20. 20. 50 Cent is also a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.(Photo: AP) 20 of 25 21. 21. Snoop dogg is a Pittsburg Steelers fan.(Photo: AP) 21 of 25 22. 22. Wiz Khalifa is also a Pittsburg Steelers fan.(Photo: AP) 22 of 25 23. 23. Nelly, of course if a fan of the St. Louis Rams.(Photo: AP) 23 of 25 24. 24. Anthony Anderson cheers for the Washington Redskins(Photo: AP) 24 of 25 25. 25. Wanda Sykes is also a Washington Redskins fan.(Photo: AP) 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity NFL Fans Celebrity NFL Fans

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Ex-New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Retires From NFL, Will Join ESPN as Analyst [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com