She Ready…Tiffany Haddish Lands Stand-Up Special on Netflix

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TiffanyHaddish is the latest comedian to land a stand-up special on #Netflix. The hour-long special will tape early 2019 and will premiere later that year. _____________________________________ According to @deadline, Lisa Nishimura, the VP of Documentary and Comedy at Netflix said in a statement, “Tiffany Haddish is a force. Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.” _____________________________________ This will be Haddish’s second project with—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: Christopher Polk/ @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT