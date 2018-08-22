CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

She Ready…Tiffany Haddish Lands Stand-Up Special on Netflix

Leave a comment

Tiffany Haddish is a force to be reckoned with from new movies to guest appearances, she can now add a stand-up special comedian to her resume.  That’s right Haddish is adding her name to the list of comedians to have a Netflix special. Will you be watching?

 

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TiffanyHaddish is the latest comedian to land a stand-up special on #Netflix. The hour-long special will tape early 2019 and will premiere later that year. _____________________________________ According to @deadline, Lisa Nishimura, the VP of Documentary and Comedy at Netflix said in a statement, “Tiffany Haddish is a force. Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.” _____________________________________ This will be Haddish’s second project with—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: Christopher Polk/ @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…

The restaurant turns 60 today.
08.22.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
MTV’s Aretha Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is…

The stunning lack of diversity in media has seemingly never been more apparent than in the past few days.
08.22.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close