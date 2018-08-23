A poll was conducted by Washington, D.C.-based firm GBA Strategies which stated that educators in the state are reporting financial strains. The poll states that the findings which were , 91 percent of Maryland educators paid for school supplies out-of-pocket, 41 percent had a second job to make ends meet and 37 percent have student debt.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Report: Most Maryland Educators Struggle To Make Ends Meet was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com