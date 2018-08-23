Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born

08.23.18
Robert Townsend has been working on his documentary, Making Of The Five Heartbeats, for years. But now, “it’s finally ready to be born.”

The documentary chronicles Townsend’s journey as a young black writer/director.

About 10,000 people auditioned to be in the film, including a Hollywood star. Townsend did not want to name the star but he did give a hint, “she’s the star of a successful TNT show.”

The Five Heartbeats documentary premieres in 500 theaters nationwide one night only, August 27. Visit FathomEvents.com to see where it’s playing near you.

Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

