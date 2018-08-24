CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Jig: Sony Music Admits That Some Michael Jackson Tracks Were Faked

See industry rule 4080.

Leave a comment
Brit Music Awards, 1996

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

Even in his death, Michael Jackson fans want only the very best from the King of Pop. However, his former record label has been caught falsifying a posthumous project.

In 2010, Sony Music released Michael, a 10 track album of Michael’s supposed unreleased material. While the album was a commercial success across the globe, it left many of the late great’s follower’s bewildered as to why his vocals sounded so different on three songs.

Years later in 2014, super-fan Vera Serova filed a class action lawsuit against the Japanese conglomerate alleging that they purposely deceived the public by promoting that the material was performed by Jackson.

According to court documents, Sony admitted last week that “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent-assisted “Monster” were in fact sang by impersonator Jason Malachi.

Their reasoning for the jig you ask? The music house felt since Mike performed on a majority of the work thus giving them the right to list him as the artist. Previously the corporation claimed innocence as they had no reason to not believe the producers who turned the final version of the album in.

A judge is set to decide Sony’s responsibility within the next 90 days. You can listen to the songs in question below.

Via Vulture

Photo: Getty

The Jig: Sony Music Admits That Some Michael Jackson Tracks Were Faked was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
26 items
Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard…

The former CNN commentator was outed for sexually harassing women.
08.25.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions…

No justice, no peace.
08.24.18
Kamala Harris Makes Another Presidential Move With $30…

Legislation for saving lives.
08.24.18
Disgusting! Man May Face Charges After Cops Say…

A nasty incident.
08.24.18
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close