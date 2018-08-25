A man charged with filming people using the family bathroom at the White Marsh Mall has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Mussawwir Sterrett, 40, was sentenced Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court to 10 years in jail, with all of it suspended, and five years of supervised probation. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Peeping Tom At White Marsh Mall Has Been Sentenced was originally published on 92q.com