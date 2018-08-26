CLOSE
National
Home > National

U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Leave a comment
John McCain

Source: Raleigh News & Observer / Getty

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to discontinue treatment for the brain cancer he’s been battling for more than a year.

McCain was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1958, In 1967, McCain was on a bombing mission during the Vietnam war and was shot down, seriously injured, and captured by the North Vietnamese. He was a prisoner of war until 1973.

McCain began his political career in 1982, elected to the United States House of Representatives. In 1986 he won the Senator seat and has been there ever since. In 2008 McCain won the Republican nomination for President of the United States, which he lost to Barack Obama.

July 2017, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

McCain was 81.

U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81 was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
26 items
Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard…

The former CNN commentator was outed for sexually harassing women.
08.25.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions…

No justice, no peace.
08.24.18
Kamala Harris Makes Another Presidential Move With $30…

Legislation for saving lives.
08.24.18
Disgusting! Man May Face Charges After Cops Say…

A nasty incident.
08.24.18
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close