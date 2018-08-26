U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to discontinue treatment for the brain cancer he’s been battling for more than a year.

McCain was a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1958, In 1967, McCain was on a bombing mission during the Vietnam war and was shot down, seriously injured, and captured by the North Vietnamese. He was a prisoner of war until 1973.

McCain began his political career in 1982, elected to the United States House of Representatives. In 1986 he won the Senator seat and has been there ever since. In 2008 McCain won the Republican nomination for President of the United States, which he lost to Barack Obama.

July 2017, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

McCain was 81.

