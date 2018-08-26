CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jemele Hill Leaving ESPN In September

Jemele Hill is moving on.

Leave a comment
ABC's 'The View' - Season 21

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

Sports analyst Jemele Hill will be leaving ESPN in September per multiple sources. 

Reporter Jim Miller first revealed Hill’s departure yesterday (August 25) on Twitter.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic confirmed the news, adding that it was Hill who approached the higher ups about leaving. He added that she has formed a production company, Lodge Freeway Media, providing some insight into her future plans.

Hill’s tenure at ESPN has been filled with renown but recently dotted with controversy. While the host of SC6 she was reprimanded in September 2017 for noting that President Trump is a white supremacist on Twitter.

But where was the lie?

Then a month later she was suspended for two weeks after allegedly calling for a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, Hill was contributing to The Undefeated.

No word from Jemele Hill on her very next moves as of yet.

[H/T Uproxx]

Photo: WENN.com

Jemele Hill Leaving ESPN In September was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions…

No justice, no peace.
08.24.18
Kamala Harris Makes Another Presidential Move With $30…

Legislation for saving lives.
08.24.18
Disgusting! Man May Face Charges After Cops Say…

A nasty incident.
08.24.18
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close