Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida Mass Shooting

Jacksonville, Florida authorities reported multiple fatalities at a downtown marketplace that was hosting a video game tournament on Sunday. One suspected is dead, but it’s unknown whether there’s a second suspect in the ongoing investigation.

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

At least four people are dead and 11 are injured, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting reportedly happened in a pizza restaurant that was hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament. EA Sports, a video game company, is the publisher of Madden 19, the latest NFL football video game. Tournament participants were competing for a $5,000 prize.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

