National
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida Mass Shooting

At least four people are dead.

Jacksonville, Florida authorities reported multiple fatalities at a downtown marketplace that was hosting a video game tournament on Sunday. One suspected is dead, but it’s unknown whether there’s a second suspect in the ongoing investigation.

“Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

At least four people are dead and 11 are injured, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The shooting reportedly happened in a pizza restaurant that was hosting the Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament. EA Sports, a video game company, is the publisher of Madden 19, the latest NFL football video game. Tournament participants were competing for a $5,000 prize.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

