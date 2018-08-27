CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

PETA Asks Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Donate Her Furs

Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin’s funeral isn’t until Friday, August 31, but already, precious pieces of her reportedly $80 million dollar estate, which Franklin left without a will, are in demand.

According to CBSPETA sent a letter to Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Garrett Owens, asking the estate to donate the Queen’s collection of furs to PETA’s fur donation program, which recycles them for use by people in need of warmth in refugee camps and homeless shelters, and turns them into bedding for orphaned wildlife.

The letter read as follows:

Dear Sabrina,

We’re so sorry for the loss of your aunt. The world has lost an amazing talent, and we’re grateful that her music will live on.

Aretha will always be remembered for all that she did to help empower African-American people, especially women, in her lifetime. Might we now call on her estate to help end the cruel era of wearing animal fur by donating her fur coats to PETA, where they’ll go on to offer warmth and comfort to those who need it the most? In the past, we’ve given donated fur coats—some coming from other wonderful women including Anjelica Huston, Mariah Carey, and Mary Tyler Moore—to homeless shelters in the U.S. (including in Detroit) and to displaced refugees in Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Syria.

Designers, brands, and stores are dropping fur as quickly as consumers are ditching it. As faux fur and other cruelty-free, vegan materials take over, real animal fur can be put to good use, and this generous donation would secure Aretha forever as an “Angel” for animals.

Thank you for your time and consideration. Please let us know if there’s anything that we can do to help you and your family through this difficult time.

Best regards,

Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman, PETA

Some on social media are not happy with PETA saying that they didn’t give the family space to grieve.

 

 

 

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

12 photos Launch gallery

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Continue reading The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 and the world is honoring her iconic legacy. From Harlem to Hollywood, from Celine Dion to Patti LaBelle, people are remembering Franklin’s monumental impact on culture. Check out some of the most touching tributes below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

PETA Asks Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Donate Her Furs was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions…

No justice, no peace.
08.24.18
Kamala Harris Makes Another Presidential Move With $30…

Legislation for saving lives.
08.24.18
Disgusting! Man May Face Charges After Cops Say…

A nasty incident.
08.24.18
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close