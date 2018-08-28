Baltimore City Officer Suspended After Arrest Outside Strip Club

A Baltimore Police Sergeant was charged and suspended after an off-duty altercation with police outside a strip club early Sunday morning (August 26).

Officers responded to the area of Custom House Avenue near Norma Jean’s club around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a disorderly person.

Upon their arrival, responding officers observed a female acting in a disorderly manner. Officials say the subject, identified as Henrietta Middleton, approached an officer on scene and refused to comply with their orders.

Middleton is a 12-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, assigned to the Inspector General’s Office.

Source: Fox Baltimore

