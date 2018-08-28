A Code Red heat advisory has been issued in Baltimore City starting Tuesday.
Due to foretasted extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, declared the Code Red advisory from Tuesday through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to over 100 degrees Tuesday with hot temperatures and humidity continuing throughout the week.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Code Red: Heat Advisory Issued For Tuesday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com