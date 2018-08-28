CLOSE
Charm City
Code Red: Heat Advisory Issued For Tuesday

African American athlete splashing water on his face after excer

Source: wundervisuals / Getty

A Code Red heat advisory has been issued in Baltimore City starting Tuesday.

Due to foretasted extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, declared the Code Red advisory from Tuesday through Wednesday. The heat index is expected to over 100 degrees Tuesday with hot temperatures and humidity continuing throughout the week.

