CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

13 Gang Members Indicted In Murder Of Baltimore Bartender

Leave a comment
Judge s hammer

Source: fotoedu / Getty

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh held a press conference Monday to announce the indictments of gang members working in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The indictments are for drug, organized crime and other charges, including the killing of Dvorak.

Atleast 13 gang members were indicted on Monday for participating in a gang and for the murder of Sebastian Dvorak, a man killed while walking in Canton.

Clinton Davis, 36; Joseph Flowers, 38; Duwarn Holt, 29; Markeece Jordan, 25; Robert Lewis, 38; Malik Mungo, 18; Vernon Miller, 29; Dante Neal, 21; Gregory Randle, 34; Harvey Turner, 28; Keith Worthington, 33; Lienell Young, 33; and Timothy Zeller, 36 were all allegedly involved in the gang known as ‘500’ or ‘500 L’. They are known in Maryland, including the 500 block of North Rose Street in Baltimore, and are a subset of the Bloods gang. They also feature members who are not sworn members of the Bloods.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

13 Gang Members Indicted In Murder Of Baltimore Bartender was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…

Three in 10 Texas Golf residents say their lives are still in limbo, a new study said.
08.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close