Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh held a press conference Monday to announce the indictments of gang members working in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The indictments are for drug, organized crime and other charges, including the killing of Dvorak.

Atleast 13 gang members were indicted on Monday for participating in a gang and for the murder of Sebastian Dvorak, a man killed while walking in Canton.

Clinton Davis, 36; Joseph Flowers, 38; Duwarn Holt, 29; Markeece Jordan, 25; Robert Lewis, 38; Malik Mungo, 18; Vernon Miller, 29; Dante Neal, 21; Gregory Randle, 34; Harvey Turner, 28; Keith Worthington, 33; Lienell Young, 33; and Timothy Zeller, 36 were all allegedly involved in the gang known as ‘500’ or ‘500 L’. They are known in Maryland, including the 500 block of North Rose Street in Baltimore, and are a subset of the Bloods gang. They also feature members who are not sworn members of the Bloods.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

13 Gang Members Indicted In Murder Of Baltimore Bartender was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: